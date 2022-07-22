Ministry of Jal Shakti allocates funds to restore 207 waterbodies in Tamil Nadu

Financial assistance of nearly ₹33.47 crore has been released so far from the total Central assistance of ₹73.72 crore

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has provided financial assistance for works taken up under the Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) scheme, for 207 waterbodies in the State.

To a question raised by Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the restoration of 207 waterbodies were included under the RRR scheme at an estimated cost of ₹122.87 crore, during the past three fiscals.

The MP had raised questions on details pertaining to comprehensive schemes for restoration of waterbodies in the State for the last three years. Of the 207 identified waterbodies, 76 have been restored so far. A financial assistance of nearly ₹33.47 crore has been released so far from the total Central assistance of ₹73.72 crore.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu has been allotted ₹4,935 crore under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation).

The restoration of waterbodies and water conservation were components of the scheme, said the Minister, in his reply tabled on the house.

To a question seeking steps taken to increase catchment area of waterbodies in Tamil Nadu and the funds allocated, the Minister said a new mission on Amrit Sarovar was launched in April this year to conserve water. It aimed at restoring 75 waterbodies in each district of the country as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and would be completed by August 2023.

Census of waterbodies

The first census of waterbodies under the Centrally sponsored scheme ‘Irrigation Census’ was launched to develop a national database on waterbodies, including Tamil Nadu. As per data, there are nearly 1,06,957 water bodies in Tamil Nadu.

A campaign under ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ was launched on March 29, jointly with State governments, for renovation of traditional waterbodies, and enumeration and protection of catchment areas, he said.