Ministry of Information and Broadcasting officials interact with representatives of the South Indian Film Industries
The proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and other issues were discussed
The Government of India will take every measure to facilitate the smooth functioning of the film industry and ensure Indian films reach International markets, said Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
He virtually addressed around 50 representatives from the South Indian Film Industries on Friday on the proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and other issues. “The issues with respect to the proposed Cinematograph Amendment Bill and anti-piracy issues will be addressed after consultation with stakeholders,” he said.
Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of I&B, who chaired the meeting, discussed the initiatives taken by the Ministry and the various Centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented with respect to the film industry, including incentives for shooting foreign films in India and organising a global media and entertainment summit.
Obtaining Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificates, screen density issues, permission from the Animal Welfare Board and location permission were some of the topics discussed during the interaction.
Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, CBFC; Ravinder Bhakar, CEO, CBFC; Prakash Magdum, Director, National Film Archive of India; and Dhanpreet Kaur, Director (Films), Ministry of I&B, also participated.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.