Ministers to look at tax on horse racing

The GST Council has formed a group of Ministers to look at the aspect of levying tax in respect of lottery, horse racing and gaming, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said.

He said that the original group included 4-5 States, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where there are race courses. In the last GST council, Telangana asked Hyderabad to be included in it, as it has a huge race course.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that she would do the needful. He noted while the group would not have any jurisdiction over enactment of law on these activities, it would discuss the tax levy. Finally, it will be the State's call.