April 11, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected the ongoing construction work at the 1,000-bed Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy on Tuesday. Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, officials of the health and public works departments were present, according to a press release.