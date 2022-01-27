Ministers inspect flood-prone areas in Saidapet

CHENNAI

27 January 2022 00:20 IST

Measures to be taken discussed

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected localities in Saidapet that are prone to water stagnation.

They inspected Bazaar Road, Divan Bashyam Thottam, Subramanian Salai, Tiruvalluvar Salai, and Jones Salai. In Subramanian Salai and Tiruvalluvar Salai, sources in the Greater Chennai Corporation said, the Ministers suggested increasing the carrying capacity of the drain as the present capacity was low.

Residents had highlighted the problem of persistent water seepage in a subway in Jones Salai. According to sources, it was decided to add another layer of grout to address the problem.

