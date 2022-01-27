Chennai

Ministers inspect flood-prone areas in Saidapet

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected localities in Saidapet that are prone to water stagnation.

They inspected Bazaar Road, Divan Bashyam Thottam, Subramanian Salai, Tiruvalluvar Salai, and Jones Salai. In Subramanian Salai and Tiruvalluvar Salai, sources in the Greater Chennai Corporation said, the Ministers suggested increasing the carrying capacity of the drain as the present capacity was low.

Residents had highlighted the problem of persistent water seepage in a subway in Jones Salai. According to sources, it was decided to add another layer of grout to address the problem.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 12:31:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ministers-inspect-flood-prone-areas-in-saidapet/article38330943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY