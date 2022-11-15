  1. EPaper
Ministers inspect drainage work in flooded Mugalivakkam

They distribute relief materials to the public

November 15, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Excess water from Porur lake has spilled into the streets of Mugalivakkam and flooded the area. Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K. N. Nehru, MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan, and Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar, along with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Corporation Commissioner inspected the work of draining stagnant water and distributed relief materials to the public.

The excess water from Porur lake had overflowed into ward-156 in Alandur and was being pumped out by corporation workers using high horsepower motor pumps.

In order to prevent stagnation in the residential areas of Tiruvallur Nagar, Arumugam Nagar, Dharmarajapuram and CRR Puram, the Water Resources Department is constructing a canal at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore.

The water pumped out from these areas is discharged through the stormwater drains built by the corporation into Ramchandra canal which joins the Nadambakkam canal to reach Adyar.

The ministers also inspected the clearing of solid waste and widening of canals with robotic excavator machines in Dharmarajapuram. “Due to insufficient capacity of the canals, water is overflowing and stagnating in Mugalivakkam and the new canal will be a permanent solution to this problem,” he said and added that 50% of the work had been completed.

Relief and grocery items were distributed to 500 families residing in Tiruvallur Nagar and Arumugam Nagar.

