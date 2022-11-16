Ministers distribute mosquito nets in areas along water channels

November 16, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare distributing mosquito nets among people in Ward No. 170 in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, distributed 23,000 free mosquito nets to residents living near water channels in Ward 142 in Kodambakkam and Ward 168 and 170 in Adyar.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interaction with the media, the Minister said this was a part of the Chief Minister’s plan to distribute 2.6 lakh nets to residents across the city. “Monsoon medical camps to screen for H1N1 and other diseases are being conducted for the 55 th consecutive day since September 21 and over 76,08,504 people have benefited from them across the State”, he said. From September 2 to November 15, 2,33,919 people attended 3,562 medical camps.

P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, along with Mayor Priya Rajan distributed free mosquito nets in Tondiarpet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / rains / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US