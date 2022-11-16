Ministers distribute mosquito nets in areas along water channels

Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, distributed 23,000 free mosquito nets to residents living near water channels in Ward 142 in Kodambakkam and Ward 168 and 170 in Adyar.
In an interaction with the media, the Minister said this was a part of the Chief Minister’s plan to distribute 2.6 lakh nets to residents across the city. “Monsoon medical camps to screen for H1N1 and other diseases are being conducted for the 55 th consecutive day since September 21 and over 76,08,504 people have benefited from them across the State”, he said. From September 2 to November 15, 2,33,919 people attended 3,562 medical camps.
P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, along with Mayor Priya Rajan distributed free mosquito nets in Tondiarpet.
