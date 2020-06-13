Ministers defend transfer of official

CHENNAI

13 June 2020 23:39 IST

‘It’s an administrative matter’

Minister for Fisheries D. Jayakumar and Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K. Pandiarajan on Saturday asserted that the transfer of Beela Rajesh as Health Secretary was carried out “purely for administrative reasons.”

To questions on the issue, Mr. Jayakumar replied that the transfer was totally an “administrative matter and no one can question it.”

‘A positive move’

Terming the appointment of J. Radhakrishnan as Health Secretary as a “positive move,” Mr. Pandiarajan said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would have felt the need for posting Dr. Radhakrishan at this point of time for managing the crisis.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, the official had a long stint in the Health Department earlier and for the last one month or so he had been working with the Greater Chennai Corporation in tackling the problem as Special Nodal Officer.

The Ministers visited their respective zones to monitor the work being done to contain the spread of the disease.