CM, OPS to attend arangetram

Vijayabaskar’s daughter makes her debut on Feb. 6

V. Rithanya Priyadarshini, a Class IX student of Sishya, Adyar, and daughter of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, will present her debut bharatanatyam performance at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Hall, Chetpet on February 6 at 6 p.m.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam are expected to be the chief guests, while music director Ilaiyaraaja and Chitra Visweswaran, managing trustee, Chidambaram Academy of Performing Arts, Chennai, will be present.

Priyadarshini is a student of Natya Sankalpaa, an institution run by acclaimed guru Urmila Sathyanarayanan.