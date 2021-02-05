Chennai

CM, OPS to attend arangetram

V. Rithanya Priyadarshini, a Class IX student of Sishya, Adyar, and daughter of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, will present her debut bharatanatyam performance at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Hall, Chetpet on February 6 at 6 p.m.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam are expected to be the chief guests, while music director Ilaiyaraaja and Chitra Visweswaran, managing trustee, Chidambaram Academy of Performing Arts, Chennai, will be present.

Priyadarshini is a student of Natya Sankalpaa, an institution run by acclaimed guru Urmila Sathyanarayanan.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 12:30:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ministers-daughters-arangetram-on-february-6/article33753925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY