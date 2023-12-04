Ministers criss-cross Chennai as several areas remain inundated

December 04, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

As Ministers, MLAs and MPs criss-crossed the city and its suburbs on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the administration of the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu were on alert to ensure the safety of residents ahead of cyclonic storm Michaung.

After rain lashed the city last night, conservancy workers cleared fallen tree branches in several residential areas. People from low-level areas were taken to 162 relief camps. where food was being served from 35 cooking camps, Medical camps were conducted and water was pumped out at many localities. Until 6.30 p.m. Sunday, Nungambakkam recorded 21.2 mm of rain, Meenambakkam (29.8 mm), Sholinganallur (65.1 mm), Valasaravakkam (60.9 mm), Perungudi (56.1 mm), Mugalivakkam (49.2 mm), Maduravoyal (47.1 mm), Alandur (44.4 mm), Uthandi (45.9 mm), Adyar (36 mm), Vanagaram (36 mm), Kodambakkam (33.9 mm), Ambattur (32.1 mm), and Teynampet (33 mm).

Water stagnation persisted at 103 locations. The stagnant water was cleared at 32 locations following complaints from residents. Residents in areas near Moopanar Flyover near the Kotturpuram bridge complained of stagnation of knee-deep water. Residents of the Cooperative Society Colony, Venkatesa Nagar, Virugambakkam, complained about water stagnation for the past two days. As many as 19,500 food packets were distributed to the affected residents. By evening, 184 of the 720 pumps were working.

The Corporation organised meetings of officials and councillors to discuss the number of workers and the machinery required in case of emergency. Officers, led by Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran, held consultations on Saturday night on the machinery required for each ward. “They asked us about the requirement of additional machinery. We have received additional pumps. We have demanded machinery for clearing uprooted trees. We need additional bleaching powder to reduce public health risk in flooded areas,” said J.John, councillor, Ward 84 in Ambattur zone. Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said severe water stagnation had occurred only during the previous government. Now, the situation was better. “There are blocks in the storm water drains in certain areas and motors are used to clear them. The Chennai Corporation is ready to face the cyclone with personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Management Authority,” he added.

Draining subways

The 20 subways across the 15 zones of the Corporation have been a challenge, according to officials. The workers had been continuously pumping water from the Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway since Saturday morning. As for the regular inundation of the Madley Road subway and the two-wheeler subway, Mr. Sameeran said the two-wheeler subway was the lowest point at Kodambakkam. Hence, all water from surrounding areas drained into it. “This goes for most subways in the city. We have allocated five motors to pump out water from 16 subways, including Rangarajapuram, and one on Madley Road. A minimum of two for the rest,” he added.

Aziz Nagar Main Road at Kodambakkam has been grappling with waterlogging for four days, primarily because of the absence of storm water drains in the area, according to him. Residents have been complaining of ankle-deep water, mixed with sewage, stagnating on Railway Border Road, near the Kodambakkam railway station. Residents say this situation has persisted for four years since the implementation of projects under the Smart Cities Mission at Pondy Bazaar. While reviewing the situation at the Kodambakkam railway station, the Minister told reporters, “The culvert here needs to be expanded, as requested by the residents, so that it can handle a huge quantity of storm water. Unless this is done, water near the railway line can only be cleared with pumps.”

Minister for CMDA and HR&CE Department P.K. Sekarbabu also inspected several places. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has issued a set of precautions for construction sites to prevent accidents and loss of human lives. The pile rigs should be anchored to the ground; tower crane booms should be locked to avoid rotation; loose material on high roofs should be cleared; flex banners should be removed; all electrical connections should be disconnected; and no welding should be carried out.

Two boys electrocuted

Tragedy struck a family when two boys were electrocuted at Mangadu on Sunday evening.

The police said Paneerselvam and his wife Eswari, of Srinivasan Nagar near Mangadu, had two sons: Madhan and Yuvan Shankar. When Madhan’s friend Manoj was visiting them, the former tried to open the window of the balcony and suffered an electric shock from the overhead power cable outside. Yuvan Shankar, Eswari, and Manoj tried to rescue Madhan, but they also suffered an electric shock. While Yuvan Shankar also was electrocuted, Eswari and Manoj were rescued. They were admitted to a private hospital. The bodies of the two boys were sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Train services

Southern Railway has said its Sunday services will be run on Monday. In a release, the Chennai Division said it would operate the Sunday pattern of suburban services in the sections of Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Central-Sullurupetta, and Chennai Beach-Tambaram-<JU>Chengalpattu.

Exam put off

State Bank of India’s Chennai Circle has said the examination for selection of apprentices at 15 venues across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was cancelled. The new date would be announced shortly.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has postponed the interview scheduled for Monday for veterinary assistants. The interview will be held on Wednesday, and the interview scheduled for Wednesday will be held on Thursday.