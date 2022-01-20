Minister upset as hospital topbrass turn up late to work

CHENNAI

Ma. Subramanian pays surprise visit to Govt. Kasturba Gandhi Hospital

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has asked the Director of Medical Education (DME) to seek an explanation from the medical superintendent and resident medical officer of the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children for not reporting to work on time on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Minister paid a surprise visit to the hospital and spent more than an hour there on Wednesday. He enquired with the patients about their grievances. He asked the DME to seek explanation from the two top hospital officials for not reporting to work on time.

