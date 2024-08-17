GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin takes centre stage at monsoon preparedness meeting

The Minister will chair another meet in 15 days to check progress of the issues addressed on Friday

Published - August 17, 2024 12:14 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister of Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister of Public Works E.V Velu, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the meeting held at Amma Maligai, Ripon building in Chennai on Friday.

Minister of Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister of Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister of Public Works E.V Velu, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the meeting held at Amma Maligai, Ripon building in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Taking centre stage at the northeast monsoon review meeting on Friday at the Ripon Buildings’ Amma Maligai, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin tried to address the flood mitigation concerns of the people in various localities.

After discussing various issues pertaining to the flooding for which he had received petitions from the public, he said another meeting will be held in a fortnight to check the progress of the issues discussed at Friday’s meeting.

“Since rainwater flows from many water bodies to the Narayanapuram lake, a cut-and-cover drain to enable faster flow was suggested. For this, a tender worth ₹40 crore on behalf of the Water Resource Department. But, as the Highways Department has not given a NOC [No Objection Certificate], work has not begun for seven months,” he said. It is to be noted that a breach in this water body led to massive flooding in the neighbourhood areas and apartment complexes before reaching the Pallikaranai marshland.

He pressed on why there was a seven-month delay, to which WRD officials at the meeting replied that the Highways Department had agreed to an NOC and that there were traffic concerns. The Minister also enlisted the concerns of residents such as that of the S. Kolathur Resident Welfare Association’s queries on monsoon preparedness work in Keelkattalai Lake by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

Officials of several departments including Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Water Resources Department (WRD), Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board were present. Later, Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, Irrigation and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan headed the meeting.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Minister of Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru stated that of the 3,040 km of stormwater drains, 611 have been de-silted. He detailed on flood mitigation and road works undertaken by the State and funds released, and that in 20 spots in the canals in Chennai were blocked owing to CMRL works. “The alternate arrangements’ efficiency has not been sufficient, and officials were informed to check the areas soon,” he said.

At the meeting, Minister of Public Works E.V Velu, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Enterprises Minister T.M Anbarasan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister of Hindu Religion and Charities P.K Sekarbabu, Chennai Central, North and South constituency MPs Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Veerasamy and Tamilachi Thamizhachi Thangapandian respectively with Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor M.Magesh Kumaar and party functionaries, MLAs took part and raised concerns.

