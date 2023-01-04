ADVERTISEMENT

Minister tells contractors to ensure quality in construction

January 04, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, during inspection of around 400 houses in Kancheepuram, found the quality of construction to be poor

The Hindu Bureau

  

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Tuesday instructed contractors to ensure quality in construction of houses for Irulas. During inspection of around 400 houses in Kancheepuram, she found the quality of construction to be poor and told the contractors to ensure proper cement and sand ratio in the plastering and use adequate water for curing the concrete.

“The Central government is providing ₹3 lakh per house. But since that amount is not enough, the Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin, has instructed us to utilise tribal department funds and provide an additional amount of ₹1.62 lakh per house since the beneficiaries are unable to pay their portion of the contribution. It is our bounden duty to ensure quality in all works meant for the people,” she told the contractors.

Earlier, Kancheepuram District Collector M. Aarthi had pulled up the contractor and told him to ensure quality in the work. She told him that one warning had already been issued.The previous vendor had been removed, she added.  

