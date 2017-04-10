Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar summoned by I-T department

The Income Tax Department has summoned Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, actor-politician R. Sarath Kumar and Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor Geethalakshmi, in whose houses it conducted searches on Friday last, to appear before it for questioning on Monday.

The Income Tax Department had conducted simultaneous searches at nearly 50 locations including the residence and offices belonging to Mr. Vijayabaskar and people close to him as well as Mr. Sarath Kumar and Ms. Geethalakshmi.

An income tax official said the summons is a normal procedure post the raids. Mr. Vijayabaskar confirmed receipt of the summons. “I have received the summons. I am a law-abiding citizen. So, tomorrow (Monday) morning, I will definitely be in the I-T office and give my full cooperation,” he told ANI.

On Saturday, his father and brother had appeared before the department in Tiruchi in connection with the April 7 searches.

Searches by the I-T department had revealed distribution of ₹89 crore by the AIAMDK (Amma) camp to voters in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled on April 12.