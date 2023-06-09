HamberMenu
Minister S.S. Sivasankar says Transport dept. discussing plans to curb operation of bike taxis

June 09, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department is discussing ways to curb the operation of bike taxis, Minister S.S. Sivasankar said on Friday.

According to him, two-wheelers were personal vehicles and cannot be deployed for commercial use. Though bike taxis were becoming a popular mode of transport through cab aggregators, the safety of passengers are put to high risks as a few accidents, including fatal ones, have been reported. 

The Regional Transport Offices in the city have been engaged in seizing the two-wheelers that are being used as bike taxis. Recently more than 10 two-wheelers, used as bike taxis, were seized by the Regional Transport Office (South), Thiruvanmiyur.

Mr. Sivasankar said as road safety rules come under the Union government, there was no clear-cut regulations for operation of bike taxis. Discussions are being held with the Transport Commissioner and senior officials of the Transport Department about taking legal consultation to bring an ordinance to rein in these bike taxis in the future.

