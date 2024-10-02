GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Senthilbalaji appears in court in cash-for-jobs scam case

Published - October 02, 2024 12:35 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji on Tuesday appeared before the Special Court for exclusive trial of cases against MLAs and MPs in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam case booked against him. The judge said that since 2,202 persons were cited as accused, copies of the charge-sheet would be served to 100 persons each at a time. Only after serving of the copies, the charges would be framed, the judge added. The court adjourned the case for further hearing to October 24.

During his tenure as the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2016, Mr. Senthilbalaji was accused of collecting money, along with his associates, in exchange for jobs in transport corporations. Multiple complaints were filed by job aspirants, alleging that they did not get employed.

He faces charges under Section 420 (cheating) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 12, and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The Directorate of Enforcement registered a money laundering case and arrested him in June 2023.

October 02, 2024

