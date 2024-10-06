GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Senthilbalaji appears before CCB officials

Published - October 06, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Saturday appeared before investigation officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam case. Last week, the Supreme Court granted him bail. He was directed to appear on the first Saturday of every month before the investigation officers. Between 2011 and 2016, in the AIADMK government, he was holding the post of the Transport Minister. The allegation against him was that he had collected money from several persons, promising them jobs in the Transport Department. Three FIRs were registered against him and others by the CCB of the Greater Chennai Police. The Directorate of Enforcement registered a case against him for money-laundering. He was arrested in June 2023.

