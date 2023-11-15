Minister Senthilbalaji admitted to Omandurar hospital due to chest pains

November 15, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is housed in the Puzhal prison, was admitted to the Omandurar Multi Specialty Hospital on the night of November 15 following chest pains.

A senior police official of the Puzhal prison confirming the development said that Senthilbalaji, who had complained of chest pain in the evening, was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital at around 6 p.m. where he underwent various check-ups for more than one-hour.

Based on the recommendation of the doctors he was later shifted to the Omandurar multi-speciality hospital. The Minister has been admitted in the Cardiology ward, the police official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT