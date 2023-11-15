ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Senthilbalaji admitted to Omandurar hospital due to chest pains

November 15, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Senthilbalaji had complained of chest pain in the evening, was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

V Senthilbalaji. File. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is housed in the Puzhal prison, was admitted to the Omandurar Multi Specialty Hospital on the night of November 15 following chest pains. 

A senior police official of the Puzhal prison confirming the development said that Senthilbalaji, who had complained of chest pain in the evening, was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital at around 6 p.m. where he underwent various check-ups for more than one-hour.

Based on the recommendation of the doctors he was later shifted to the Omandurar multi-speciality hospital. The Minister has been admitted in the Cardiology ward, the police official added. 



