December 30, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P.Saminathan on Friday participated in the Tamil Isai Vizha in Sri Ramakrishna Marticulation Higher Secondary School in T.Nagar.

According to a press release, the event was organised by the Vada America Tamil Sangha Peravai Isaikadal Panpattu Arakattalai. Former West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary Balachandran and Iyal Isai Nataka Mandra Member Secretary Vijaya Thayanban participated.

