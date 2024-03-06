Minister reviews residents’ feedback on schemes

March 06, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru checked the feedback from residents about various government schemes in the city, as part of ‘Neengal Nalama’ initiative launched by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Wednesday.

He enquired with the residents about the status of water and sewer connections that they had sought. The Minister had visited Chennai Metrowater’s monitoring and control centre. He also enquired about the status of loans provided to street vendors. Residents informed that building plan approvals were provided within stipulated time, said a press release.

