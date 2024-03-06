GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister reviews residents’ feedback on schemes

March 06, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru checked the feedback from residents about various government schemes in the city, as part of ‘Neengal Nalama’ initiative launched by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Wednesday.

He enquired with the residents about the status of water and sewer connections that they had sought. The Minister had visited Chennai Metrowater’s monitoring and control centre. He also enquired about the status of loans provided to street vendors. Residents informed that building plan approvals were provided within stipulated time, said a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.