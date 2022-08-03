Chennai

Minister reviews functioning of Directorate of Boilers

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu reviewed the functioning of the Directorate of Boilers and the methods to test the operation of boilers in various industries at a meeting held in the city on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Boilers conducts quality checks on boilers manufactured and used in the industries. Nearly 5,605 boilers are tested for their quality every year across the State and certified by the Directorate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A press release said the Directorate of Boilers checks the safety aspects of boilers of three types — high risk, medium and low risk. The Minister instructed the officials to ensure the safety of employees and whether they have been covered with insurance and safe operation of boilers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...