Minister reviews functioning of Directorate of Boilers

Special Correspondent August 03, 2022 19:13 IST

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu reviewed the functioning of the Directorate of Boilers and the methods to test the operation of boilers in various industries at a meeting held in the city on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Boilers conducts quality checks on boilers manufactured and used in the industries. Nearly 5,605 boilers are tested for their quality every year across the State and certified by the Directorate.

A press release said the Directorate of Boilers checks the safety aspects of boilers of three types — high risk, medium and low risk. The Minister instructed the officials to ensure the safety of employees and whether they have been covered with insurance and safe operation of boilers.