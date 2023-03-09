ADVERTISEMENT

Minister reviews development works in Corporations

March 09, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Steps must be taken to ensure daily water supply in all Corporations across the State, and the waterbodies in urban areas must be rejuvenated, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said here on Wednesday.

He reviewed the progress of various infrastructure development works being carried out in Corporations excluding Chennai. He asked officials to prepare action plans to meet the water demand during summer and periodically check the water quality.

Detailed project reports and estimates for new projects must be sent for approval without delay. Officials must create awareness among residents on solid waste management and source segregation, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He instructed officials to complete all development works in Corporations within the stipulated time. Efforts must be made to ensure the availability of drugs in all primary health centres, he said.

The Minister presented certificates to the Corporation Commissioners of Tiruchi and Coimbatore, both of which were ranked among the cleanest cities in the cleanliness survey of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

MAWS additional chief secretary Shivdas Meena was among the officials present during the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US