Minister reviews development works in Corporations

March 09, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Steps must be taken to ensure daily water supply in all Corporations across the State, and the waterbodies in urban areas must be rejuvenated, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said here on Wednesday.

He reviewed the progress of various infrastructure development works being carried out in Corporations excluding Chennai. He asked officials to prepare action plans to meet the water demand during summer and periodically check the water quality.

Detailed project reports and estimates for new projects must be sent for approval without delay. Officials must create awareness among residents on solid waste management and source segregation, he said.

He instructed officials to complete all development works in Corporations within the stipulated time. Efforts must be made to ensure the availability of drugs in all primary health centres, he said.

The Minister presented certificates to the Corporation Commissioners of Tiruchi and Coimbatore, both of which were ranked among the cleanest cities in the cleanliness survey of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

MAWS additional chief secretary Shivdas Meena was among the officials present during the meeting.