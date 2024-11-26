Minister releases handbook for prevention of child sexual abuse

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released a handbook for teachers on prevention of child sexual abuse on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event held in Chennai he said, “We need to spread more awareness of violence against children. There is a greater need to protect children. Children have separate rights and we need to understand this. We need to create a society with greater awareness to ensure that the society is safe for children.” Stating that through the National Service Scheme in schools, a total of 1,723 camps were conducted the Minister added students at these camps were sensitised to abuse by officers. This initiative benefitted 86,150 students and 8,615 teachers.

Noting that child abuse awareness week is usually observed between November 17 and 22, the Minister said it was missed this time and hence would be observed from November 25-29 in all schools. “We need to ensure that the usual dates are followed as awareness is the need of the hour. Several studies have flagged violence against children and hence conducting activities to highlight the need for prevention is essential,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

Schools will hold seminars and events will be organised to raise awareness with respect to helplines – 14417 and 1098, various forms of abuse and where to report them.

Stressing that parents should not worry about societal repercussions, the Minister said, “Teachers and parents must stand by their children and reiterate their support to them. Students need to realise that we are on their side.”

The manual discusses child sexual abuse, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012, how to deal with children who report abuse and handling of the cases. The manual also delves into the disclosure of abuse and the need to recognise it. Further, it also emphasises on the role of the teacher to build confidence and trust in children.

School Education Secretary S. Madhumathi and other officials of the department were present at the event.