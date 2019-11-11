Minister promises to look into policy for the elderly

Minister for Tamil Culture Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan on Sunday said the State government had always been receptive to the needs of senior citizens, and would take steps towards announcing the State policy for elderly persons.

Speaking at the Elders’ Day celebrations organised by the Federation of Senior Citizens’ Associations of Tamil Nadu (FOSCATAN), Mr. Pandiarajan referred to the federation’s suggestions for a policy for elders, and said the government would examine it.

“The government has recently also begun the disbursal of old-age pension for nearly five lakh new beneficiaries, and we hope to reach out to more senior citizens across the State,” he said. Mr. Pandiarajn encouraged federation members to come together and support each other.

“Looking to each other for support and ensuring there is regular interaction and positive discussions are essential,” he added.

D. Rajasekaran, president, FOSCATAN, said the association acknowledged the various schemes and initiatives by the Tamil Nadu government for the benefit of senior citizens.

“We, however, want these to be made more accessible to many senior citizens, who are from the weaker sections of the society.

The federation has appealed for accessible medical facilities, including geriatric wards, doctors and paramedical staff trained in the field available in every government hospital at the district level,” he said. The association has also asked that every senior citizen be given a pension adequate to lead a life of reasonable comfort.

Among the other suggestions, they wanted public transport to be made more comfortable and reasonable for senior citizens.

They also sought arrangements for sightseeing tours to places of historic importance.