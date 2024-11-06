Minister presents awards to young leaders

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday said that now is the time to extract the huge potential for start-up founders and entrepreneurs, who can drive growth and can think out of the box, considering the young population that the country has now.

“This notion that we must identify and encourage people while they are still young to take on the responsibility of leadership is vital. As a population, we are right at that precipice. At this point, there are more young people in India than there has ever been, both in sheer numbers and as a percentage of the population. In a few years that will start changing in Tamil Nadu, and in a couple of decades, in India. We are also going to be an aging population,” he said.

He was addressing the gathering at FICCI’s T.N. Young Leadership Summit and Awards 2024. “We need innovators, entrepreneurs to drive growth, create jobs, bring greater leverage to the natural resources in our society, country, community, and make the best possible outcome at the end for all our citizens for their average quality of life,” he added.

The Minister presented awards in various categories including youth icon of the year and outstanding business leader in education, emerging leader of the year and woman leader of the year.

