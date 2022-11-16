Minister presents 5,191 books to Chennai Corporation schools

November 16, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, presented 5,191 books to Mayor Priya Rajan on Wednesday to be used by children studying in schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation. At present, there are over four lakh books in school libraries. In August, the Mayor launched a special programme to promote reading and learning skills among children in primary, intermediate and higher secondary levels. Children were allowed to borrow books from the library. About 77.4% of students have Tamil books and 22.6% have English books to improve their reading. “Instead of presenting me with flowers and shawls at programmes, give me books that can be given to schools for their libraries”, said the Minister.

