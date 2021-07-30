Chennai

Minister orders removal of HR&CE nameboard sans the word ‘Hindu’

An official nameboard installed at the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in Kanniyakumari district without the word “Hindu” was removed on the directions of the Minister on Wednesday.

The board with just the words “Charitable Endowments Department” was placed at the office of the Superintendent of the Department in Nagercoil. The photo of the nameboard was shared widely on social media. “I ordered the removal of the board. Officials have been asked to issue a memo to the Superintendent,” said HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.


