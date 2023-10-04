Minister opens sewage pumping station 

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated a sewage pumping station at Diwan Bashyam Street in West Saidapet on Tuesday.
The station, which has a capacity to pump 0.40 million litres of sewage a day, was constructed at a cost of ₹2.35 crore, a release said.
It would prevent sewage overflow and blocks in sewer lines, and cater to 3,250 residents, it added.
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Chennai Mayor R. Priya were among those who were present on the occasion.
