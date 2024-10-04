Minister Nehru reviews progress of various infrastructure projects executed by MAWS in Chennai

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru reviewed the progress of various developmental works being executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in the city on Friday.

A press release said Mr.Nehru held discussions on the progress of various ongoing works, including Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, schemes to provide household tap connections, desilting of waterbodies belonging to urban local bodies, new bus termini, underground drainage and street illumination. These schemes were chalked out between 2021-22 and 2024-25. He also instructed officials of various departments falling under MAWS to complete the projects within stipulated time besides monitoring them.

