Minister Nehru reviews progress of various infrastructure projects executed by MAWS in Chennai

Published - October 04, 2024 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru reviewed the progress of various developmental works being executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in Chennai on Friday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru inspecting the sewage treatment plant in Kodungiyur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru reviewed the progress of various developmental works being executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in the city on Friday.

A press release said Mr.Nehru held discussions on the progress of various ongoing works, including Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, schemes to provide household tap connections, desilting of waterbodies belonging to urban local bodies, new bus termini, underground drainage and street illumination. These schemes were chalked out between 2021-22 and 2024-25. He also instructed officials of various departments falling under MAWS to complete the projects within stipulated time besides monitoring them.

