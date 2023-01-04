HamberMenu
Minister Nehru reviews progress of infrastructure projects taken up in the last 20 months

January 04, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects in corporations, local bodies across the State and government agencies falling under Municipal Administration and Water Supply department in the city on Wednesday.

A press release said steps taken to get funding for the projects and the status of the projects taken up for execution in the last 20 months were discussed at the meeting. The Minister instructed the officials to complete the projects within the stipulated period.

Steps to speed up the preparation of detailed project reports and finish them on time were also discussed. Officials from various government agencies participated in the meeting.

