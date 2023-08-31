HamberMenu
Minister Nehru reviews progress of drinking water schemes

August 31, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Measures must be taken to complete drinking water schemes in the State and provide water connections to houses within the stipulated time, Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru said here on Wednesday.

He reviewed the progress of various drinking water schemes in Chennai and other districts and operation and maintenance of water supply network. At the meeting, it was informed that nearly 2,104 million litres of water a day is being supplied to various parts of the State through Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

According to a press release, Mr. Nehru instructed officials to clean overhead tanks and underground sumps before the northeast monsoon. Residents must be informed of alternative arrangements made during maintenance of water supply infrastructure.

