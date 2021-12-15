Minister M.P. Saminathan condoles journalist Kalyanasundram’s death

State Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Tuesday condoled the death of former political correspondent of The Hindu N. Kalyanasundram.

Kalyanasundaram died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack in California, U.S., where he had been to attend a family wedding.

In his message, the Minister said Kalyanasundaram played an important role in the field of journalism in Tamil Nadu. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Recalling the role Kalyanasundaram played for the welfare of journalists, Chennai Press Club joint secretary Bharati Thamizhan issued a statement condoling his death.