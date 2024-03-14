GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister, MP initiate a slew of projects

March 14, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K Sekarbabu and Former Union Minister and MP from Central Chennai constituency Dayanidhi Maran inaugurated the completed projects and laid the foundation stone for new projects - totally worth over ₹23 crore - on Wednesday, March 13.

They laid the foundation stone for several projects including for a new community hall to be constructed at a cost of ₹8.97 crore under Harbour Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund at Walltax Road under Ward-57, Zone V (Royapuram).

They inaugurated the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) built for ₹3.08 crore at Tirupalli Street, PK Garden area and laid the foundation stone for the rehabilitation centre for differently-abled persons to be built at a cost of Rs.10 crore on behalf of CMDA at Water Basin Road in the North region of the city.

