Minister M. C. Sampath reviews Chennai Metro’s progress

Minister for Industries M.C. Sampath reviewed the progress of the phase I extension project and phase II project of Chennai Metro Rail in Koyambedu here on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sampath said, “I have asked Chennai Metro Rail Limited to speed up the phase I extension project, so that it can be opened in five months. It will be very beneficial for the people of north Chennai.”

According to CMRL officials, the Minister wanted to know how far the phase I extension project that connects Washermanpet with Wimco Nagar, had been completed.

This project is currently underway, and various works including construction of stations and tracks, and installation of systems have been going on for several months now. CMRL plans to make this 9 km stretch linking north Chennai operational by June this year.

The Minister also asked about the progress of the phase II project that has been planned to cover 118.9 km in the city. Initially 52 km will be constructed, and officials briefed the Minister about this.

Officials said they also informed the Minister about the patronage of the phase I project spanning a 45 km network that is functional now. “He was keen to know about the last mile connectivity and the ways in which the ridership of the system can be further improved henceforth. We told him of the steps we have been taking these last several months to boost the number of people travelling and the facilities we have provided,” an official said.