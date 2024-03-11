GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister launches website for book procurement for libraries in T.N.

According to the Transparent Book Procurement Policy released recently, publishers, vendors can apply through the website regarding the titles they hold

March 11, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launching portal for book procurement for libraries at Anna Centenary Library on Monday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launching portal for book procurement for libraries at Anna Centenary Library on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday launched the portal for purchasing books for libraries under the Transparent Book Procurement Policy.

After a span of three years, the State government will now be procuring books. Launching the website at an event in Chennai, the Minister said, “The policy has also taken into account the various factors and given a path for flexibility to procure books for the library.”

Speaking at the event, Director of Public Libraries K. Elambahavath said, “In the libraries, the readers can choose the kind of books they would require and choose from the vast collection of books that would be entered into the portal.”

According to the Transparent Book Procurement Policy which was released recently, publishers, vendors can apply through the website regarding the books they hold. The book selection committee, set up by the government consisting of departmental experts, librarians and readers, will take a decision regarding the list. A facility has also been created for the libraries to select the books and apply for it anytime of the year instead of the previous procedure of once a year. The policy was formed to remove the impediments and inaccuracies that were prevalent in book procurement before, Mr. Elambahavath said.

Noting the importance of the policy, G.Olivanan, a publisher, said “This policy also gives power to the reader as it allows them to question the choice of books that are obtained.”

