Minister launches sale of 2kg, 5kg LPG cylinders at TUCS departmental stores

These cylinders will be useful for many, including tourists, fishermen, small traders, street vendors and even migrant labourers: I. Periyasamy

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 23:23 IST

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy on Thursday launched the sale of Indane’s 2kg and 5kg free trade liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at 12 departmental stores of the Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society Ltd (TUCS). Speaking on the occasion, he said the cylinders would be useful for many people, including tourists, fishermen, small traders, street vendors and even migrant labourers.  

He recalled how difficult it was to get a domestic LPG connection decades ago but today, he said, it had become easy and connections were available across the counter. In the case of LPG cylinders at TUCS departmental stores, he said no ID proof was required and only proof of residence would suffice. On a lighter vein, he gave Tamil names — Thanal and Anal — for the cylinders, called Munna (2kg) and Chottu (5kg) in Hindi.  

At present, a Munna cylinder can be obtained for ₹961.50 and later a refill would cost only about one-fourth. Similarly, Chottu cylinder would cost ₹1,528 and a refill can be procured at one-third the cost. J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Cooperation said TUCS had been selling domestic and commercial cylinders through its distributorships. Indian Oil Executive Director Asokan was present on the occasion. 

