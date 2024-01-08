Minister launches maternal and child health initiatives in Kasturba Gandhi Hospital

January 08, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Midwifery Led Care and Training Unit and crash carts for first referral units were launched on Monday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the initiatives at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (KGH) for Women and Children along with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Mr. Subramanian later told reporters that the event marked the implementation of four announcements relating to maternal and child health made for the Health department for 2023-2024.

The Midwifery Led Care and Training Unit was created “to motivate pregnant women to try for normal deliveries”, he said. “Two years ago, several initiatives, such as training in yoga were started in all Primary Health Centres, and there has been a continuous improvement in the number of normal deliveries in the State. In such a situation, we want to improve the numbers further and hence, we have started such a unit,” he added.

To treat postpartum haemorrhage, Blood Collection Drape and Uterine Tamponade would be provided at a cost of ₹2.98 crore. Crash carts containing medical equipment and medicines were being provided for 129 Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care centres, 395 block health centres and 39 urban health centres at a cost of ₹1.1 crore. PICME 3.0, an upgraded version of Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation was also launched.

New buildings at KGH

Nearly 750 to 800 deliveries are conducted in a month at KGH, he said, adding that work to construct a new building at a cost of ₹six crore has been completed at the hospital. It would be inaugurated after the required medical equipment is installed in the facility. Operation theatres, special wards and intensive care unit would be housed in the building.

“Similarly, construction of another building — ground plus two storeys — is in progress at a cost of ₹27 crore. The work will be completed in five months,” he added.

Among others, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present on the occasion.

