Minister launches App for urban e-services and tax payments

State govt. has planned to achieve zero-waste status in cities by 2026: K.N. Nehru

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 30, 2022 23:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K.N. Nehru | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday launched a mobile app ‘TN urban e-sevai’ for strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism and paying taxes. He also launched a monthly magazine Ezhilmigu Nagaram in the presence of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

Inaugurating a conference on the formulation of an action plan for solid waste management, Mr. Nehru said the State government had launched various initiatives for the 100% scientific management of solid waste in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats. Urban areas in Tamil Nadu would become the cleanest in the country, he said.

The State government has planned to achieve zero-waste status in cities by 2026, formulating an action plan for all urban areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Door-to-door collection, segregation and processing of waste are the important aspects of solid waste management. Over 15,000 tonnes of waste is generated in urban areas of the State everyday. About 55% of this waste is degradable,” said Mr. Nehru.

Stressing the need for an action plan for management of waste in cities, the Minister said all action plans should be formulated considering the condition in 2025. Urban areas are expected to attain a three star rating in the Zero Waste City rankings by 2026.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The State government has planned to procure machines to improve waste collection in five cities. The government will also launch projects to remove 73.1 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in 72 urban local bodies. It is determined to make urban areas clean, green and healthy for residents. Over 364 acre of land, polluted by the dumping of waste, will be converted into parks,” Mr. Nehru said.

Mr. Nehru asked residents to cooperate with the government to improve waste management in urban areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app