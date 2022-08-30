Minister launches App for urban e-services and tax payments

State govt. has planned to achieve zero-waste status in cities by 2026: K.N. Nehru

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday launched a mobile app ‘TN urban e-sevai’ for strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism and paying taxes. He also launched a monthly magazine Ezhilmigu Nagaram in the presence of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

Inaugurating a conference on the formulation of an action plan for solid waste management, Mr. Nehru said the State government had launched various initiatives for the 100% scientific management of solid waste in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats. Urban areas in Tamil Nadu would become the cleanest in the country, he said.

The State government has planned to achieve zero-waste status in cities by 2026, formulating an action plan for all urban areas.

“Door-to-door collection, segregation and processing of waste are the important aspects of solid waste management. Over 15,000 tonnes of waste is generated in urban areas of the State everyday. About 55% of this waste is degradable,” said Mr. Nehru.

Stressing the need for an action plan for management of waste in cities, the Minister said all action plans should be formulated considering the condition in 2025. Urban areas are expected to attain a three star rating in the Zero Waste City rankings by 2026.

“The State government has planned to procure machines to improve waste collection in five cities. The government will also launch projects to remove 73.1 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in 72 urban local bodies. It is determined to make urban areas clean, green and healthy for residents. Over 364 acre of land, polluted by the dumping of waste, will be converted into parks,” Mr. Nehru said.

Mr. Nehru asked residents to cooperate with the government to improve waste management in urban areas.