Minister launches Aavin’s ice cream push carts

April 20, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The carts, sponsored by Karur Vysya Bank, have been given to women entrepreneurs, who can take them to crowded spots, for selling ice cream. Each cart can store ice creams worth ₹5,000 for up to eight hours.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports and Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday launched in Chennai 33 motorised push carts that will sell Aavin ice creams.

The carts, sponsored by Karur Vysya Bank, have been given to women entrepreneurs who will be taking them to market places, parks, locations near schools and colleges or even for events at such institutions, festivals at places of worship, functions at apartments and to crowded spots.

Mr. Udhayanidhi flagged off the carts that each can store ice creams worth ₹5,000 for up to eight hours. Minister for Dairy Development S. M. Nasar, Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan and the Bank’s Chennai Regional Manager Lakshmanamurthi were present. The carts worth a total of ₹40 lakh, each cost ₹1.21 lakh and have a range of 25 km. 

Aavin has around 75 different ice creams on its product list and these include cups, cones, sticks, balls and family packs. “Since summer is upon us, this effort is to encourage women entrepreneurs and help boost the sale of Aavin ice creams,” said an official. 

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, whose popular brand is Aavin, has tried its hand at selling ice creams using motorised carts. But both were at the Marina where competition is tough. Officials hoped the women would be able to manage the carts and ensure a small but steady income for themselves. 

