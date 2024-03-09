Minister K.N. Nehru lays foundation stone for sewer projects in the city

March 09, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Friday laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹1,675 crore aimed at providing underground sewer network in various merged and core areas in Chennai.

The projects would cover areas such as Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram, and Sholinganallur.

In ward 15 and 16, covering areas such as Idayanchavadi and Sadayankuppam, a ₹238.52-crore project would provide 4,000 sewer connections and establish network to treat 5.61 million litres of sewage a day. A total of 1.18 lakh residents in Madhavaram would get a sewer network as soon as pipelines for a length of nearly 100 km is laid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar networks would be created in other areas too, including six sewage pumping stations, to collect and pump 17.02 mld of sewage in Okkiam Thoraipakkam. Laying the foundation stone for the schemes in the city, Mr. Nehru said 23 works to construct sewer infrastructure in various parts of the city were already in progress, at a cost of ₹2,721.67 crore.

He said daily water supply would be maintained this summer, without hassles, with the available resources in the waterbodies and three desalination plants. Besides 2,100 free tanker trips for street supply, about 950 paid tanker trips were carried out against online booking every day. Currently, about 1,050 mld of water is being provided to Chennai daily.

Later, Mr. Nehru distributed three sewer robots worth ₹1.12 crore to clean sewer pipelines, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.