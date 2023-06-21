ADVERTISEMENT

Minister K.N. Nehru chairs review meeting at Ripon Buildings

June 21, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru chaired a meeting at the Ripon Buildings here to review the surveillance measures and activities being carried out and the work to be completed prior to the northeast monsoon.

At the meeting, the Minister said that all work should be completed before the monsoon. “Desilting and removal of water hyacinth should be completed in waterbodies, rivers and canals under the Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department. Water pumps and motors must be ready to avoid water stagnation. Safety measures must be in place where drain works are ongoing,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US