Minister K.N. Nehru chairs review meeting at Ripon Buildings

June 21, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru chaired a meeting at the Ripon Buildings here to review the surveillance measures and activities being carried out and the work to be completed prior to the northeast monsoon.

At the meeting, the Minister said that all work should be completed before the monsoon. “Desilting and removal of water hyacinth should be completed in waterbodies, rivers and canals under the Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department. Water pumps and motors must be ready to avoid water stagnation. Safety measures must be in place where drain works are ongoing,” he said.

