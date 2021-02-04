Minister Kamaraj to be discharged today

‘He survived due to coordination among doctors in public, private sector hospitals’

Food Minister R. Kamaraj, who has been undergoing treatment after he developed complications due to COVID-19, will be discharged from MGM Healthcare on Thursday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar has said.

Dr. Vijayabaskar visited Mr. Kamaraj in the hospital on Wednesday and later told the media that he had been treated for severe lung infection, which had damaged 95% of his lungs following a relapse of COVID-19 infection.

Mr. Kamaraj had first tested positive during an event to distribute Pongal gifts in Tiruvarur in January.

He was admitted to a private hospital and discharged 10 days later after being treated.

K. Iniyan, his son, said two days after discharge his father began developing breathlessness and was advised to be admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Mr. Kamaraj was shifted to MGM Healthcare on January 19 after a CT scan of his lungs revealed severe damage. The Minister had been put on ventilator support and transferred for higher medical care to the private facility.

“The discharge was a challenge for the medical department. He had over 95% lung wash out. Today, he has survived due to very good coordination among the doctors in public and private sector hospitals. He is reborn,” Dr. Vijayabaskar said.

Vaccination drive

The Minister said so far 1.2 lakh frontline workers had been vaccinated.

The government had now started vaccinating revenue and police personnel. Also, the government had written to the Centre to permit the State to administer vaccine to persons with comorbidities and the elderly. “We have identified eight lakh people and have 12 lakh vaccines,” he added.

Although Mr. Kamaraj will be discharged on Thursday, for two to three weeks he must rest before resuming his field work, Dr. Vijayabaskar said.

According to him, eight lung transplants had been done on patients whose lungs had been damaged due to the infection.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 related complications, would also be discharged shortly, the Minister added.