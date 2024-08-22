Minister inspects renovation work at Valluvar Kottam

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu reviewed the ongoing renovation work at Valluvar Kottam on Wednesday.

A release said work worth ₹80 crore was being carried out to renovate the landmark, spread over five acres. Besides renovation of floors, compound walls, pillars and art works, work is under way to add two new entrance arches.

The project includes features to assist persons with disabilities, dedicated lifts for senior citizens, artificial fountains, and a restaurant.

Mr. Velu also reviewed a new hostel building coming up at M.C. Rajah College Boys Hostel, Saidapet. The ₹44.5-crore project aims at providing accommodation to 484 students. The building would be spread over one lakh sq ft.