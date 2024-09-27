ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inspects Koyambedu tertiary treatment plant

Published - September 27, 2024 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater must take measures to supply tertiary treated wastewater from Koyambedu to construction sites and centralised cooling systems in commercial establishments, theatres and hospitals, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N.Nehru said here on Friday.

Mr. Nehru inspected the Koyambedu tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant, with a capacity to treat 45 million litres of wastewater daily, and instructed officials to take steps to supply treated water to wash railway compartments and vehicles, said a press release.

He also checked the quality of water that’s being supplied to industries in areas, such as Sriperumbudur and Oragadam through a 60-km-long pipeline. A team of Chennai Metrowater officials, including its Managing Director T.G.Vinay, were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US