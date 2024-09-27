Minister inspects Koyambedu tertiary treatment plant

Chennai Metrowater must take measures to supply tertiary treated wastewater from Koyambedu to construction sites and centralised cooling systems in commercial establishments, theatres and hospitals, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N.Nehru said here on Friday.

Mr. Nehru inspected the Koyambedu tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant, with a capacity to treat 45 million litres of wastewater daily, and instructed officials to take steps to supply treated water to wash railway compartments and vehicles, said a press release.

He also checked the quality of water that’s being supplied to industries in areas, such as Sriperumbudur and Oragadam through a 60-km-long pipeline. A team of Chennai Metrowater officials, including its Managing Director T.G.Vinay, were also present.