Minister inaugurates work on 52 infrastructure projects in Chennai

February 05, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Construction of fifty-two infrastructure projects, including the pedestrian plaza at Monegar Choultry Road in ward 51 and 49 of Royapuram zone and 37 schools in various zones, was launched in the city on Monday.

Thirteen infrastructure projects, including sponge parks and a deep freezer facility for bodies in Velangadu crematorium, have been completed in the city. Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the facilities in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N.Nehru on Monday.

Pointing to the successful implementation of Singara Chennai 2.0 projects, Mr.Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has ordered allocation of ₹500 crore for Singara Chennai 2.0 projects. “Foundation stones for infrastructure projects estimated at ₹153 crore have been laid. Thirteen projects estimated at ₹12 crore have been completed. Tamil Nadu is at the top among states in terms of urbanisation,” he said.

Stressing the need for property tax collection in the Greater Chennai Corporation and civic agencies to increase their own source of revenue for improving infrastructure spending, Mr.Nehru said the government has directed GCC not to harass local residents for increasing property tax collection. “Instead, the property tax collectors have been asked to first collect from large taxpayers. GCC is collecting tax without any hardship for residents,” said Mr.Nehru. “Chennai Corporation has completed 60% work on Kosasthalaiyar Basin. The work on the storm water drain network in Kosasthalaiyar basin will be completed in eight months. The ring pipe line project for water supply will be launched shortly,” he said.

Over one lakh residents are expected to benefit from the project for providing dedicated conveying water main from OMR to Perumbakkam by metrowater. Over 3,500 residents will benefit from the roadside pumping station in Nadukuppam in ward 120.

The Chennai Corporation on Monday launched work to improve five roads at Guindy industrial Estate in Ward 168 in Adyar zone and five roads at Ambattur Industrial Estate in ward 84 and 85. Rural Industries Minister T.M.Anbarasan, CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K.Sekar Babu, Mayor R.Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan, MAWS Secretary D.Karthikeyan and Metrowater Managing Director T.G.Vijay participated.